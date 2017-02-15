|
316 Students Receive Cardinal Egan Scholarships From Tri-State Italian-American Congress
For the 14th year in row, the Tri-State Italian American Congress awarded scholarships to Italian-American Catholic school students in elementary and high schools in the archdiocese.
Dr. Timothy McNiff, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, announced that 316 students from 250 families received the $1,000 Cardinal Edward Egan Scholarships, named for the former archbishop of New York who died in 2015. An awards ceremony was held Jan. 17 at Cathedral High School in Manhattan.
Scholarship candidates each made a presentation about their Italian lineage and were nominated by their principal on the basis of financial need.
The students represent all nine school regions of the archdiocese: Manhattan; Northeast/East Bronx; Central Westchester; Northern Westchester/Putnam; Rockland; Northwest and South Bronx; Dutchess; Ulster/Sullivan/Orange and Staten Island. There were 29 students from Manhattan, 79 students from the Bronx, 83 from Staten Island and 125 from regions in the archdiocese’s upper counties.
Opening remarks were delivered by Michael Deegan, deputy superintendent of schools. Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, vicar general, led the group in prayer and addressed families and members of the congress. Louis Vele is congress president.
The Tri-State Italian-American Congress has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to more than 3,200 students in its 14-year history.
EDWARD CARDINAL EGAN SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Central Westchester
Nicholas Furio, Anthony Marricco and Matthew Spataro, Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains
Matthew Manuele, Iona Preparatory High School, New Rochelle
Anthony Romeo, John Cardinal O’Connor School, Irvington
Kaitlyn Branch, Sacred Heart High School, Yonkers
Jackson G. Blackwell, Anthony DiMarco, Matthew Obertello, Louis-Michael G. Prezioso and
Frank Ramunno, Salesian High School, New Rochelle
Jessica Celzo and Roseanna McDaniel, St. Barnabas High School, the Bronx
Alessandra Carino, Lorenzo Leva and Tanya Porcari, The Montfort Academy, Mount Vernon
Sophia Cirulli, Damien, Jack and Patrick David, and Nadia and Simona Mauro, Annunciation School, Crestwood
Olivia, Achala and Annalise DeRizzio, Ava Ernst and Nicasia Mangiafridda, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Pelham Manor
Victoria Cotza and Antonio Osso, St. John the Baptist, Yonkers
Elizabeth and Michael Castaldo, and Joey and Isabella D’Erasmo, SS. John and Paul, Mount Vernon
Sophia and Christina Carriere, Juliette Ianni and Jonathan Regina, Corpus Christi-Holy Rosary, Port Chester
Angelo Acocella, Christopher Fighera and Christopher Gambino, Holy Name of Jesus, New Rochelle
Ayumi Jennifer Damiano, Daniel Gonzalez, Laura Landino and Catherine O’Connor, Immaculate Conception, Tuckahoe
Briana Adimari, Isisbella Arnone and Shenel Burke, Our Lady of Victory, Mount Vernon
Anthony Duonola, Isabella and Lorenzo Kosar, and Christopher Philbert, St. Anthony’s, Yonkers
Sophia Lauria, St. Eugene, Yonkers
Marion Elizabeth McBride and Ryan Wright, St. Paul the Apostle, Yonkers
Anthony Bizzoco, Joseph Chirugi and Frank Picone, St. Peter, Yonkers
Northern Westchester/Putnam
Arianna Pfaffenberger, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Shrub Oak
Giuseppe Arena, Claire Delgado and Michelle Feda, St. Patrick, Bedford
Grace and Frank Perez, Payton Kiernan, Salvatore and Vincent Verga, and Alexandra, Elena and Anthony Bucello, St. James the Apostle, Carmel
Dutchess
Mia and Lucca Ardovini-Brooker, Luke and Joseph Belardo, and Guiliana Calogero, Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Poughkeepsie
Gus, Ava and Emma Camaj, Isabella and Sophie Jean LaBare, and Matthew, Mackenzie and Sophie Michaelis, St. Martin de Porres School, Poughkeepsie
Aubrey Demelis, Abbi Lala, Benjamin Lane and Mikka Izzo Minckler, Holy Trinity, Poughkeepsie
Gabrielle Valenti-Castellano, St. Denis-St. Columba, Hopewell Junction
Jayden Angus, Brandon Jorgensen, Alexis Kileen and Devin Webb, St. Mary’s, Fishkill
Manhattan
Lucia Alleca, Carino D’Urso, Sally Enca Petit, Laura Antonella Rapp, Christina Jane Racanelli, Isabella Rose Cosentino, Alexandra Rachiele and Lexiana Pellegrini, Dominican Academy
Gina Fanelli, Gabriella Nicolosi, Bianca Pecora, Alessandra Panepinto, Jessica Rossi, Angelica Schwartz, Gianna Villani and Angela Ramoni, St. Vincent Ferrer High School
Joseph Dell’olio, Xavier High School
Thomas Nelson, Immaculate Conception School
Sofia and Matthew Koch, Charlotte, Nicholas and Patrick Borruso, and Issei and Luna Fondi, Our Lady of Pompeii
Aidan Gerentine and Victoria Pacheco, Mount Carmel-Holy Rosary
Nicholas Marronaro and Sergio Aranci, Our Lady Queen of Angels
Northeast/East Bronx
Daniela and Francesca Muccio, Ashley Stor, Kristina Bell, Vincenzo Agovino Jr. and Zachary Zeppieri, Cardinal Spellman High School
Antonio Corrado, Giovanni Chiodi and Joseph Paladino, Mount St. Michael Academy
Emily Bonilla, Carlo Justin Pannullo, Daniel and Anthony Scochemarco, and Kerri Corr, Msgr. Scanlan High School
Santina Gambitta, Nicole Cocharelli, Daisy Virga and Ava Makris, Preston High School
Brianna Capodanno, Josette Cantatore and Briana Marricco, St. Catharine Academy
Giana Provenzano, Isabella Rulli, Angelina Ubertini, Alexis Connors and Alexis Negroni, St. Raymond Academy for Girls
Mikaela Apicella, Bianna, Jenna and Adrianna Zillitto, and Madison and Juliet Robustello, Our Lady of the Assumption School
Geena Torres, St. Helena
Michaela, Sabrina and Matthew Pozzuto, Kaylee and Bryanna Kurys, Damien and Francesca Hegarty, Philip and James Addario, Isabella, Ricardo and Sophia Jimenez, Lauren and Anthony D’Abbraccio and Taylor and Vincent Ferrante, St. Theresa
Xavier and Xilina Ortiz, and Sarah Decicco, St. Raymond Elementary
Sophia, Elise and Vincenzo Ryan, Matthew Freni III, Kevin Peters, Villa Maria Academy
David Fraguada, Michael Maldonado, Michael Napolitano, Lianie Ochoa, Madaline Pastore and Alyssa Pedoto, St. Benedict School
Gabriella Cannova, Arianna DiNuovo and Catherine Rose Hilsenrad, St. Clare of Assisi
Steven Abbate Jr., Guiseppe Cespedes, Gabriella Corvino, Alyssa Marco, Angelina Pando and Aiden Van Bomel, St. Frances de Chantal
Gianna Dallaeasa, St. Francis Xavier
Northwest/South Bronx
Eoghan Cataldo, All Hallows High School
Aurelia Carlson, St. Gabriel School
Nickolis Djonovic and Loredana Quintieri, Visitation School
Rockland
Faith Mari, Alyssa Pastina, Collin A. Crispino, Christopher O’Brien, Emma Woodhead, Christina D’Adamo, Mazie Stiles, Scott Johnson, Steven and Jaclyn Travaglini and Lucas Bates, Albertus Magnus High School, Bardonia
Gianna and Stefanina Alfieri, Vincent DeMaio and Alexander and Alyssa Rizzo, Sacred Heart School, Suffern
Connor Tierney and Luke Van Pelt, St. Gregory Barbarigo School, Garnerville
Patrick Reilly, St. Margaret School, Pearl River
Staten Island
Nicholas Scala, Justin Burriesci, Jonathan Ford, Anthony and Craig Sorrenti, Moore Catholic High School
Joseph D’Ambrosio, Nicholas Lubrano and Drew Donato, Msgr. Farrell High School
Victoria Masullo, Isabella Bertucci, Luisa Montuori and Analise Scarpaci, Notre Dame Academy High School
Kaitlyn and Kristen Lopiano, St. John Villa Academy
Alessandro Marco, Luke Addesso, Joseph Toto, Frank Ottomarelli, Isabelle Laforte, Sara DiStefano and Alexa and Gianna Abruzese, St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
Alexa Nicole Scunziano and Daniella Scanlon, St. Joseph Hill Academy
Anthony Lombardi, Eric, David and Matthew McNamara, Luca Bagliore and Joseph Yannantuono, St. Joseph Hill Academy Elementary
Stephanie Bruno, Ashley and Emma Palmieri, Abigail and Anthony Giampapa, Adriana Carmela and Nicholas Giuseppe, Victoria, Louis and Anthony Ragaini, Philip and Ava DeNivo, Bianca and Francesca Palloti, Joseph Logozzo and James and Amanda Sofia, Our Lady Star of the Sea School
Isabella Marie Conte, Christian and Brock Raybold, Kenneth Ragusa, Mattea Ricciardi, Kayla Maloney, Ethan Gayda, Nina Wolfersberger and Louis Spezio, Paul Picarello and Edwin Luciano Jr., St. Clare
Thomas Burgos, Michael and Daniella Bulone, Elena and Francesca Scarso, Giana Teutenico and Samantha Menzel, St. Patrick
Alanna Rivera, Sofia Sinforoso, Nadia Beck, Alessandra Galante and Ashley Maloy, Notre Dame Academy
Samantha Fresca, Christopher Gomez and Frank and Guilia Sarcona, Our Lady Help of Christians School
Joelie Ray Riley, Anthony Terrana and Ashley and Christian Kelly, Our Lady Queen of Peace
Nicholas Cruz, Sacred Heart
Dylan Flynn, Frank Peteroy and Gianna Shapiro, St. Teresa
Ulster
Michelle Moughan, Deanna Julianna Barta, Anna and Emma Larson, Cameron Smith, Madison Olson, June Gregor, Brady Hoban and Ava Hricisak, John A. Coleman Catholic High School, Hurley
Lila Dedrick and Zena Young, Kingston Catholic School, Kingston
Orange
Isabella DiGregorio, Most Precious Blood School, Walden
Miguel Contreras, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Middletown
Isabella Jabbar and Julianna Olympia, Sacred Heart-St. Francis School, Newburgh
