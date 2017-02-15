316 Students Receive Cardinal Egan Scholarships From Tri-State Italian-American Congress

For the 14th year in row, the Tri-State Italian American Congress awarded scholarships to Italian-American Catholic school students in elementary and high schools in the archdiocese.

Dr. Timothy McNiff, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, announced that 316 students from 250 families received the $1,000 Cardinal Edward Egan Scholarships, named for the former archbishop of New York who died in 2015. An awards ceremony was held Jan. 17 at Cathedral High School in Manhattan.

Scholarship candidates each made a presentation about their Italian lineage and were nominated by their principal on the basis of financial need.

The students represent all nine school regions of the archdiocese: Manhattan; Northeast/East Bronx; Central Westchester; Northern Westchester/Putnam; Rockland; Northwest and South Bronx; Dutchess; Ulster/Sullivan/Orange and Staten Island. There were 29 students from Manhattan, 79 students from the Bronx, 83 from Staten Island and 125 from regions in the archdiocese’s upper counties.

Opening remarks were delivered by Michael Deegan, deputy superintendent of schools. Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, vicar general, led the group in prayer and addressed families and members of the congress. Louis Vele is congress president.

The Tri-State Italian-American Congress has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to more than 3,200 students in its 14-year history.

EDWARD CARDINAL EGAN SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Central Westchester

Nicholas Furio, Anthony Marricco and Matthew Spataro, Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains

Matthew Manuele, Iona Preparatory High School, New Rochelle

Anthony Romeo, John Cardinal O’Connor School, Irvington

Kaitlyn Branch, Sacred Heart High School, Yonkers

Jackson G. Blackwell, Anthony DiMarco, Matthew Obertello, Louis-Michael G. Prezioso and

Frank Ramunno, Salesian High School, New Rochelle

Jessica Celzo and Roseanna McDaniel, St. Barnabas High School, the Bronx

Alessandra Carino, Lorenzo Leva and Tanya Porcari, The Montfort Academy, Mount Vernon

Sophia Cirulli, Damien, Jack and Patrick David, and Nadia and Simona Mauro, Annunciation School, Crestwood

Olivia, Achala and Annalise DeRizzio, Ava Ernst and Nicasia Mangiafridda, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Pelham Manor

Victoria Cotza and Antonio Osso, St. John the Baptist, Yonkers

Elizabeth and Michael Castaldo, and Joey and Isabella D’Erasmo, SS. John and Paul, Mount Vernon

Sophia and Christina Carriere, Juliette Ianni and Jonathan Regina, Corpus Christi-Holy Rosary, Port Chester

Angelo Acocella, Christopher Fighera and Christopher Gambino, Holy Name of Jesus, New Rochelle

Ayumi Jennifer Damiano, Daniel Gonzalez, Laura Landino and Catherine O’Connor, Immaculate Conception, Tuckahoe

Briana Adimari, Isisbella Arnone and Shenel Burke, Our Lady of Victory, Mount Vernon

Anthony Duonola, Isabella and Lorenzo Kosar, and Christopher Philbert, St. Anthony’s, Yonkers

Sophia Lauria, St. Eugene, Yonkers

Marion Elizabeth McBride and Ryan Wright, St. Paul the Apostle, Yonkers

Anthony Bizzoco, Joseph Chirugi and Frank Picone, St. Peter, Yonkers

Northern Westchester/Putnam

Arianna Pfaffenberger, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Shrub Oak

Giuseppe Arena, Claire Delgado and Michelle Feda, St. Patrick, Bedford

Grace and Frank Perez, Payton Kiernan, Salvatore and Vincent Verga, and Alexandra, Elena and Anthony Bucello, St. James the Apostle, Carmel

Dutchess

Mia and Lucca Ardovini-Brooker, Luke and Joseph Belardo, and Guiliana Calogero, Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Poughkeepsie

Gus, Ava and Emma Camaj, Isabella and Sophie Jean LaBare, and Matthew, Mackenzie and Sophie Michaelis, St. Martin de Porres School, Poughkeepsie

Aubrey Demelis, Abbi Lala, Benjamin Lane and Mikka Izzo Minckler, Holy Trinity, Poughkeepsie

Gabrielle Valenti-Castellano, St. Denis-St. Columba, Hopewell Junction

Jayden Angus, Brandon Jorgensen, Alexis Kileen and Devin Webb, St. Mary’s, Fishkill

Manhattan

Lucia Alleca, Carino D’Urso, Sally Enca Petit, Laura Antonella Rapp, Christina Jane Racanelli, Isabella Rose Cosentino, Alexandra Rachiele and Lexiana Pellegrini, Dominican Academy

Gina Fanelli, Gabriella Nicolosi, Bianca Pecora, Alessandra Panepinto, Jessica Rossi, Angelica Schwartz, Gianna Villani and Angela Ramoni, St. Vincent Ferrer High School

Joseph Dell’olio, Xavier High School

Thomas Nelson, Immaculate Conception School

Sofia and Matthew Koch, Charlotte, Nicholas and Patrick Borruso, and Issei and Luna Fondi, Our Lady of Pompeii

Aidan Gerentine and Victoria Pacheco, Mount Carmel-Holy Rosary

Nicholas Marronaro and Sergio Aranci, Our Lady Queen of Angels

Northeast/East Bronx

Daniela and Francesca Muccio, Ashley Stor, Kristina Bell, Vincenzo Agovino Jr. and Zachary Zeppieri, Cardinal Spellman High School

Antonio Corrado, Giovanni Chiodi and Joseph Paladino, Mount St. Michael Academy

Emily Bonilla, Carlo Justin Pannullo, Daniel and Anthony Scochemarco, and Kerri Corr, Msgr. Scanlan High School

Santina Gambitta, Nicole Cocharelli, Daisy Virga and Ava Makris, Preston High School

Brianna Capodanno, Josette Cantatore and Briana Marricco, St. Catharine Academy

Giana Provenzano, Isabella Rulli, Angelina Ubertini, Alexis Connors and Alexis Negroni, St. Raymond Academy for Girls

Mikaela Apicella, Bianna, Jenna and Adrianna Zillitto, and Madison and Juliet Robustello, Our Lady of the Assumption School

Geena Torres, St. Helena

Michaela, Sabrina and Matthew Pozzuto, Kaylee and Bryanna Kurys, Damien and Francesca Hegarty, Philip and James Addario, Isabella, Ricardo and Sophia Jimenez, Lauren and Anthony D’Abbraccio and Taylor and Vincent Ferrante, St. Theresa

Xavier and Xilina Ortiz, and Sarah Decicco, St. Raymond Elementary

Sophia, Elise and Vincenzo Ryan, Matthew Freni III, Kevin Peters, Villa Maria Academy

David Fraguada, Michael Maldonado, Michael Napolitano, Lianie Ochoa, Madaline Pastore and Alyssa Pedoto, St. Benedict School

Gabriella Cannova, Arianna DiNuovo and Catherine Rose Hilsenrad, St. Clare of Assisi

Steven Abbate Jr., Guiseppe Cespedes, Gabriella Corvino, Alyssa Marco, Angelina Pando and Aiden Van Bomel, St. Frances de Chantal

Gianna Dallaeasa, St. Francis Xavier

Northwest/South Bronx

Eoghan Cataldo, All Hallows High School

Aurelia Carlson, St. Gabriel School

Nickolis Djonovic and Loredana Quintieri, Visitation School

Rockland

Faith Mari, Alyssa Pastina, Collin A. Crispino, Christopher O’Brien, Emma Woodhead, Christina D’Adamo, Mazie Stiles, Scott Johnson, Steven and Jaclyn Travaglini and Lucas Bates, Albertus Magnus High School, Bardonia

Gianna and Stefanina Alfieri, Vincent DeMaio and Alexander and Alyssa Rizzo, Sacred Heart School, Suffern

Connor Tierney and Luke Van Pelt, St. Gregory Barbarigo School, Garnerville

Patrick Reilly, St. Margaret School, Pearl River

Staten Island

Nicholas Scala, Justin Burriesci, Jonathan Ford, Anthony and Craig Sorrenti, Moore Catholic High School

Joseph D’Ambrosio, Nicholas Lubrano and Drew Donato, Msgr. Farrell High School

Victoria Masullo, Isabella Bertucci, Luisa Montuori and Analise Scarpaci, Notre Dame Academy High School

Kaitlyn and Kristen Lopiano, St. John Villa Academy

Alessandro Marco, Luke Addesso, Joseph Toto, Frank Ottomarelli, Isabelle Laforte, Sara DiStefano and Alexa and Gianna Abruzese, St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School

Alexa Nicole Scunziano and Daniella Scanlon, St. Joseph Hill Academy

Anthony Lombardi, Eric, David and Matthew McNamara, Luca Bagliore and Joseph Yannantuono, St. Joseph Hill Academy Elementary

Stephanie Bruno, Ashley and Emma Palmieri, Abigail and Anthony Giampapa, Adriana Carmela and Nicholas Giuseppe, Victoria, Louis and Anthony Ragaini, Philip and Ava DeNivo, Bianca and Francesca Palloti, Joseph Logozzo and James and Amanda Sofia, Our Lady Star of the Sea School

Isabella Marie Conte, Christian and Brock Raybold, Kenneth Ragusa, Mattea Ricciardi, Kayla Maloney, Ethan Gayda, Nina Wolfersberger and Louis Spezio, Paul Picarello and Edwin Luciano Jr., St. Clare

Thomas Burgos, Michael and Daniella Bulone, Elena and Francesca Scarso, Giana Teutenico and Samantha Menzel, St. Patrick

Alanna Rivera, Sofia Sinforoso, Nadia Beck, Alessandra Galante and Ashley Maloy, Notre Dame Academy

Samantha Fresca, Christopher Gomez and Frank and Guilia Sarcona, Our Lady Help of Christians School

Joelie Ray Riley, Anthony Terrana and Ashley and Christian Kelly, Our Lady Queen of Peace

Nicholas Cruz, Sacred Heart

Dylan Flynn, Frank Peteroy and Gianna Shapiro, St. Teresa

Ulster

Michelle Moughan, Deanna Julianna Barta, Anna and Emma Larson, Cameron Smith, Madison Olson, June Gregor, Brady Hoban and Ava Hricisak, John A. Coleman Catholic High School, Hurley

Lila Dedrick and Zena Young, Kingston Catholic School, Kingston

Orange

Isabella DiGregorio, Most Precious Blood School, Walden

Miguel Contreras, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Middletown

Isabella Jabbar and Julianna Olympia, Sacred Heart-St. Francis School, Newburgh