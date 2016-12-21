Archdiocese Searching for Longest Married Couple

The search is on for the longest married couple in the archdiocese.

Couples must be sacramentally married at least 65 years and reside in the archdiocese to enter. The longest married couple will receive commemorative certificates signed by Cardinal Dolan and the winning couple will be featured in an article in Catholic New York.

Information: Izabella Nagle at (646) 794-3190 or izabella.nagle@archny.org. Mail entries to Family Life/Respect Life Office, Attn: Izabella Nagle, 1011 First Ave., New York, NY 10022. Deadline is Jan. 20, 2017.