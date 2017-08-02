Archdiocese to Close Five Elementary Schools; Transition to UPK for Another

The archdiocesan Office of the Superintendent of Schools announced Feb. 6 that five Catholic elementary schools will close and one will transition to a universal pre-K (UPK) at the end of the current academic year.

St. Ann School, Visitation School and St. Mary School, all in the Bronx, and St. Gregory the Great School in Manhattan—whose parishes merged with neighboring parishes as part of the 2013 Making All Things New archdiocesan-wide planning initiative—will cease operations at the end of the current academic year.

A news release issued by the superintendent of schools office stated that despite the archdiocese’s best efforts to maintain the operational and financial viability of those schools in light of the closure of their co-located parish, continuing to educate students in a school where a significant portion of the facility is unutilized has proven infeasible.

St. Peter’s Regional School in Sullivan County will also cease operations at the end of the current school year. The school had seen a decline in enrollment in recent years and consequently transitioned from a full-service elementary school to a pre-k to fourth grade school. The archdiocese will provide families with support to enroll students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Middletown, or other local schools.

SS. Peter and Paul School in the Bronx will change, in September, from a kindergarten through eighth grade school to a UPK school to meet the increasing demands in the community for additional early childhood and UPK services. Current SS. Peter and Paul School students will be offered seats at neighboring Catholic schools.

St. Ann School, Visitation School and St. Mary School students will have the opportunity to continue their Catholic education at St. Brendan School, St. John’s School in Kingsbridge, and Our Lady of Grace, respectively, or at other neighborhood Catholic schools.

Students from St. Gregory the Great School can be enrolled at nearby Ascension School, or other local Catholic schools.

All students will be guaranteed a seat at a Catholic school within the archdiocese.

The Office of the Superintendent’s Directors of Enrollment will work to help school families make a smooth transition to another Catholic school for the 2017-2018 school year. Additional information and resources for affected families will be shared in the coming days.

“We understand these are challenging times for many families, and we will work with all students who are seeking to continue their Catholic education to find a seat at another excellent school in the archdiocese,” said Dr. Timothy McNiff, superintendent of schools.

“These are difficult but necessary decisions, and working together we will ensure our Catholic schools are stronger than ever,” he added.