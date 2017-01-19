Atonement Friars to Pray For Christian Unity

People of all religious denominations are invited to join the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement in praying for Christian unity at Graymoor and in Peekskill in an eight-day event running through Jan. 25.

The annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity dates to 1908 when Father Paul Wattson, S.A., and Mother Lurana White, S.A., co-founders of the Society of the Atonement at Graymoor, hosted the first Church Unity Octave, focusing on the cause of Christian unity.

This year’s eight days of prayer kicked off on Jan. 18 at St. Francis Convent at Graymoor. The theme is Reconciliation—The Love of Christ Compels Us (2 Cor 5:14-20).

The remaining prayer services are:

Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. – St. Christopher’s Inn at Graymoor, with Father James Loughran, S.A.

Friday, Jan. 20 – St. Pius X Library at Graymoor, 11 a.m., with Father John Kiesling, S.A.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. – St. Pius X Library at Graymoor, with Brother William Martyn, S.A.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m. – Peekskill Presbyterian Church, 705 South St., with Rev. Stephany Graham, pastor, and the Right Rev. Andrew M. Dietsche, Episcopal Bishop of New York.

Monday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m., St. Pius X Library at Graymoor, with Rev. Gary Colter, pastor of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Peekskill.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., St. Pius X Library at Graymoor, with Rev. Anthony Stephens, former pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., St. Pius X Library at Graymoor, with Father Alexis Vinogradov, priest at St. Gregory Orthodox Church in Wappingers Falls.

Information: www.atonementfriars.org or (845) 424-3671.