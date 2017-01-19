Black History Month Mass Set for Feb. 5

The annual archdiocesan Black History Month Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on the National Day of Prayer for the African American and African Family, Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.

Auxiliary Bishop Fernand J. Cheri, O.F.M., of the Archdiocese of New Orleans will be the principal celebrant and homilist. The Mass will also acknowledge the importance of Catholic Charities, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary of service in the archdiocese this year.

Information: (646) 794-2681 or obm@archny.org