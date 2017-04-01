Bus Information for the March for Life Parishes and Right to Life groups have chartered buses to travel to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life on Friday, Jan. 27. Contact information appears below; reservations are usually required. Location/Parish Bus Captain Phone Number Bronx St. Lucy Fr. Nikolin Pergjini (718) 882-0710 Holy Cross Fr. Ramon Lopez (718) 893-5550 St. Raymond Tanya Rodriguez (347) 376-1241 Dutchess St. Columba George Morton (845) 226-6896 Hopewell Junction Manhattan Holy Innocents Mark Froeba (212) 569-1252 Sacred Heart Of Jesus Sr. Shirley, Family Life/ (646) 794-3195 Respect Life Office Sacred Heart of Jesus Emma Dallman (646) 794-3196 Catholic Center Wanda Vasquez, (646) 794-2983 1011 First Ave. (at 55th Street) Hispanic Ministry Orange Sacred Heart, Monroe John Deschner (845) 782-0242 St. John the Evangelist, Dawn Rolando (845) 325-4823 Goshen Immaculate Conception/ Nancy Smith (845) 856-4610 St. Mary, Port Jervis Our Lady of the Lake, Howard Spear (845) 564-5257 Newburgh Rockland St. Francis of Assisi, Ann Upton (845) 735-4379 West Nyack Rockland Right to Life Ulster St. Augustine, Highland Sean Fitzgerald (845) 691-7673 Our Lady of Fatima, Plattekill Central Westchester Our Lady of the Rosary, Rosemary Tirone (914) 937-3273 Port Chester Maria Teresa Rueda (914) 258-4772 (Spanish-speaking) St. John the Evangelist, Gerald Yeung (914) 837-7008 White Plains Immaculate Conception, Ralph Guida (914) 779-0806 Tuckahoe Northern Westchester St. Patrick, Yorktown Heights Maria Litrenta (914) 962-1815 St. Mary of the Assumption, Katonah Alan Mehldau (914) 232-1168 Assumption, Peekskill Juliet Juarez (914) 382-3185 St. Augustine, Ossining John Mark (914) 224-7192 Yonkers St. Joseph, Yonkers Fr. Joe Francis (914) 963-0730 Jesusita Rivera (914) 562-4195