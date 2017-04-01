First Place Award for General Excellence, Catholic Press Association, 2013-2016

Read more
1/4/17 | 11 views
Bus Information for the March for Life

Parishes and Right to Life groups have chartered buses to travel to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life on Friday, Jan. 27. Contact information appears below; reservations are usually required.

Location/Parish Bus Captain Phone Number

Bronx

St. Lucy Fr. Nikolin Pergjini (718) 882-0710

 

Holy Cross Fr. Ramon Lopez (718) 893-5550

 

St. Raymond Tanya Rodriguez (347) 376-1241

 

Dutchess

St. Columba George Morton (845) 226-6896

Hopewell Junction

 

Manhattan

Holy Innocents Mark Froeba (212) 569-1252

 

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Sr. Shirley, Family Life/ (646) 794-3195 

Respect Life Office

 

Sacred Heart of Jesus Emma Dallman (646) 794-3196

 

Catholic Center Wanda Vasquez, (646) 794-2983

1011 First Ave. (at 55th Street) Hispanic Ministry

 

Orange 

Sacred Heart, Monroe John Deschner (845) 782-0242

 

St. John the Evangelist, Dawn Rolando (845) 325-4823

Goshen

 

Immaculate Conception/ Nancy Smith (845) 856-4610

St. Mary, Port Jervis

 

Our Lady of the Lake, Howard Spear (845) 564-5257

Newburgh

 

Rockland

St. Francis of Assisi, Ann Upton (845) 735-4379

West Nyack Rockland Right to Life

 

Ulster

St. Augustine, Highland Sean Fitzgerald (845) 691-7673

Our Lady of Fatima, Plattekill

 

Central Westchester

Our Lady of the Rosary, Rosemary Tirone (914) 937-3273

Port Chester Maria Teresa Rueda (914) 258-4772

(Spanish-speaking) 

 

St. John the Evangelist, Gerald Yeung (914) 837-7008

White Plains

 

Immaculate Conception, Ralph Guida (914) 779-0806

Tuckahoe

 

Northern Westchester

St. Patrick, Yorktown Heights Maria Litrenta (914) 962-1815

 

St. Mary of the Assumption, 

Katonah Alan Mehldau (914) 232-1168

 

Assumption, Peekskill Juliet Juarez (914) 382-3185

 

St. Augustine, Ossining John Mark (914) 224-7192

 

Yonkers

St. Joseph, Yonkers Fr. Joe Francis (914) 963-0730

Jesusita Rivera (914) 562-4195 

Comments

No comments on this story | Please log in to comment by clicking here
Please log in or register to add your comment
PHOTOS

BROWSE OUR GALLERY

Click to view