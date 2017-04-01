|
Bus Information for the March for Life
Parishes and Right to Life groups have chartered buses to travel to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life on Friday, Jan. 27. Contact information appears below; reservations are usually required.
Location/Parish Bus Captain Phone Number
Bronx
St. Lucy Fr. Nikolin Pergjini (718) 882-0710
Holy Cross Fr. Ramon Lopez (718) 893-5550
St. Raymond Tanya Rodriguez (347) 376-1241
Dutchess
St. Columba George Morton (845) 226-6896
Hopewell Junction
Manhattan
Holy Innocents Mark Froeba (212) 569-1252
Sacred Heart Of Jesus Sr. Shirley, Family Life/ (646) 794-3195
Respect Life Office
Sacred Heart of Jesus Emma Dallman (646) 794-3196
Catholic Center Wanda Vasquez, (646) 794-2983
1011 First Ave. (at 55th Street) Hispanic Ministry
Orange
Sacred Heart, Monroe John Deschner (845) 782-0242
St. John the Evangelist, Dawn Rolando (845) 325-4823
Goshen
Immaculate Conception/ Nancy Smith (845) 856-4610
St. Mary, Port Jervis
Our Lady of the Lake, Howard Spear (845) 564-5257
Newburgh
Rockland
St. Francis of Assisi, Ann Upton (845) 735-4379
West Nyack Rockland Right to Life
Ulster
St. Augustine, Highland Sean Fitzgerald (845) 691-7673
Our Lady of Fatima, Plattekill
Central Westchester
Our Lady of the Rosary, Rosemary Tirone (914) 937-3273
Port Chester Maria Teresa Rueda (914) 258-4772
(Spanish-speaking)
St. John the Evangelist, Gerald Yeung (914) 837-7008
White Plains
Immaculate Conception, Ralph Guida (914) 779-0806
Tuckahoe
Northern Westchester
St. Patrick, Yorktown Heights Maria Litrenta (914) 962-1815
St. Mary of the Assumption,
Katonah Alan Mehldau (914) 232-1168
Assumption, Peekskill Juliet Juarez (914) 382-3185
St. Augustine, Ossining John Mark (914) 224-7192
Yonkers
St. Joseph, Yonkers Fr. Joe Francis (914) 963-0730
Jesusita Rivera (914) 562-4195
