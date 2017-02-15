Cardinal Offers Dispensation for Solemnity of St. Patrick

Cardinal Dolan is offering Catholics in the archdiocese a dispensation from abstaining from meat for the Solemnity of St. Patrick, patron of the archdiocese, on Friday, March 17, which falls during Lent.

In a letter written to pastors and administrators of parishes Jan. 25, the cardinal asked them to notify their parishioners of his action.

The cardinal also noted that “fasting and abstinence from meat on Fridays are important Lenten obligations for every Catholic bound by age and health,” and he urged the pastors and administrators to “strongly encourage our people” to follow the directives.