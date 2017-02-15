Celebrating Moments and Making Memories

First-graders at Holy Rosary School in the Bronx greet Cardinal Dolan during a visit he made to the school Feb. 1 in celebration of National Catholic Schools Week.

Students at Holy Rosary School in the Bronx know all about celebrating what is important in life—and two items topping the list are education and faith. So when Cardinal Dolan visited Feb. 1 during National Catholic Schools Week, the day was filled with memorable moments.

The cardinal celebrated morning Mass at Holy Rosary Church and visited classrooms at the pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school, where Mary Ann Fusco is principal.

He also blessed a plaque containing a Rosary blessed by Pope Francis when the pope was in New York in 2015. Donna D’Urso donated the plaque in honor of her mother Florence D’Urso.