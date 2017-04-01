Christmas Eve Mass for Emergency Service Officers Maria R. Bastone Cardinal Dolan celebrated a special Christmas Eve Mass in the garage bay of Emergency Service Truck 1 in Manhattan for officers from Emergency Service Unit (ESU) Squad 1, officers of other ESU squads and New York Police Department officers from the neighboring 13th Precinct. In the first row are Thomas Purtell, NYPD Chief Citywide Operations; Sgt. Mike Kenny, NYPD ESU; Lt. Michael McGuinness, ESU Truck 1 supervisor; Deputy Chief Vincent Giordano, Commanding Officer of ESU; and Capt. Ronald Zedalis, ESU Duty Captain, partially hidden. Cardinal Dolan celebrated a special Christmas Eve Mass for Emergency Service squad 1 and others and NYPD officers from the 13th Precinct on Christmas Eve in the garage bay of Emergency Service Truck 1 in Manhattan.