Coming Off a Good Year, Cardinal’s Appeal Sets 2017 Goals

By DAN PIETRAFESA

Regina King and her team are ready for what’s ahead in 2017 after completing a successful 2016 Cardinal’s Annual Stewardship Appeal.

The 2016 Appeal campaign raised $22 million in pledges and collected $20.9 million in cash to surpass the 2016 goal of $20 million, which is the same goal set for 2017.

“Every year, it’s really the fact the parishioners and the pastors are behind the Cardinal’s Appeal,” said Ms. King, who is entering her third year as the Appeal’s director.

“Most of our donors are really loyal,” she said. “The reason we’re able to raise more money year after year, and sometimes even with fewer donors, is the loyalty of our parishioners.”

When the goal of $20 million is reached in 2017, the funds raised will be allocated to six critical areas: $6 million to mission and evangelization, $4 million to support needy parishes, $2 million to support Catholic schools and religious education, $2.5 million to works of charity, $3 million to care for retired priests and religious, and $2.5 million for preparing future priests and deacons.

“The money coming here is going back out into the parishes and into the ministries offered to the parishes,” Ms. King said.

She said new initiatives are in place for 2017. Bimonthly informative emails about the archdiocese and the Appeal are being rolled out, and an Appeal leadership committee is being formed. This year’s Appeal videos are interviewing individuals who benefit from programs and services that campaign funding helps to provide.

The Appeal also is looking for volunteers in the parishes in hopes of raising the number of participating donors in 2017.

“We’re very pastor-reliant,” Ms. King said. “With fewer priests and knowing how busy they are, we’re really trying to get more volunteers in the parishes. We’re even trying to get a chair at the parishes who will really help the pastor and speak at Masses.”

The 2016 pamphlet was the first one to offer a breakdown about the Appeal for the archdiocese’s 2.6 million Catholics, 144 Catholic elementary schools, 41,748 Catholic school students and 90,000 religious education students.

The pamphlet also specified how the Appeal money was being allocated: $6 million for pastoral offices and programs, $4.5 million for needy parishes, $3 million for department of education and religious education, $2.5 million for works of charity, $2 million to prepare the clergy and $2 million for retired priests and religious.

“One of the biggest things I heard when I became director is people still didn’t understand where all the money went. We’re trying to get that out there. It was one of our biggest goals for last year,” Ms. King said.

Information: https://cardinalsappeal.org