Letters

‘Culture of Encounter’

Thank you so much for the article, “Creating a Culture of Encounter Theme for Migration Week” (CNY, Jan. 5). I want to take this opportunity to thank Cardinal Dolan, Catholic Charities and so many people in this great archdiocese who are creating the culture of encounter to which our U.S bishops call us. Catholic Charities staff and programs and many other groups “welcome the stranger in our midst” as I witnessed at a recent Know Your Rights meeting coordinated by Yonkers Catholic Charities. The Sisters of Charity of New York, like other religious congregations and faith groups in the New York Archdiocese, are also responding to needs of today’s immigrants through direct service, raising awareness and advocacy for just policies.

Many immigrants have said to our sisters, “We are just seeking a life where our children can grow up safely.” On behalf of the immigrants we serve in our ministries in New York and beyond, thank you for raising awareness of National Migration Week.

Sister Carol De Angelo, SC, Director

Office of Peace, Justice and Integrity of Creation

Sisters of Charity of New York

Bronx