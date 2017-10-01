Detective Steven McDonald, Who Served as Prophetic Voice for Forgiveness and Reconciliation, Dies at 59

FAMILY PORTRAIT—Cardinal O’Connor smiles with the McDonald family, Steven, Patti Ann and young Conor, at the Friends of the Cardinal Cooke luncheon in 1989. The cardinal presented the married couple with the Cardinal Cooke Right to Life Award.

Detective Steven McDonald, the New York City police officer who was paralyzed after being shot in the line of duty 30 years ago and famously forgave his teenage assailant and went on to became a prophetic voice for forgiveness and reconciliation, died on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. He was 59.

Cardinal Dolan, speaking to CNY on Tuesday, called Detective McDonald “a prophet, without speaking, of the pro-life cause.”

“He showed us,” the cardinal said, “that the value of life doesn’t depend on physical ability, but on one’s heart and soul, both of which he had in abundance.”

McDonald was hospitalized on Long Island after suffering a heart attack on Jan. 6.

The cardinal told CNY that he had made a visit to McDonald in the intensive care unit and said that the many rosaries and religious statues there represented outward signs of a Catholic faith the detective dearly practiced.

“You could see that he was such a fervent Catholic,” the cardinal said.



Check back for further coverage.