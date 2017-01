Elementary School Open Houses

“Touring Tuesday” will be held at more than 140 elementary schools on Jan. 31, 9-11 a.m. The following have additional Open Houses scheduled during Catholic Schools Week:

Northern Westchester/Putnam

St. Patrick, Bedford: Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m.

St. Columbanus, Cortlandt Manor: Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

St. Augustine, Ossining: Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Shrub Oak: Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m.

St. Patrick, Yorktown Heights: Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 30-31, and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Central Westchester

Corpus Christi-Holy Rosary, Port Chester: Sunday, Jan. 29, after 11 a.m. Mass.

Immaculate Conception, Tuckahoe: Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Tuesdays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m.

Iona Preparatory Elementary, New Rochelle: For Kindergarten through Grade 5: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m.; and for Grades 6 through 8: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.​

Our Lady of Sorrows, White Plains: Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 9-11:30 a.m.

Resurrection, Rye: Grade School, Monday, Jan. 30, 9-10:30 a.m., and Middle School, 10-11:30 a.m.

St. Ann, Yonkers: Monday, Jan. 30, 9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 2, 9-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

St. Anthony, Yonkers: Sunday, Feb. 5.

SS. John and Paul, Larchmont: Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Peter, Yonkers: Sunday, Jan. 29, after 9 a.m. Mass

Holy Name of Mary Montessori, Croton-on-Hudson, Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-noon

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Scarsdale: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m.

Transfiguration, Tarrytown: Monday-Friday, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m.

St. Barnabas, the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Rockland

St. Gregory Barbarigo, Garnerville: Jan. 31, 9-11 a.m., and Thursday, Feb. 2, 5-7 p.m.

St. Anthony, Nyack: Monday-Thursday, Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 9-11 a.m.

St. Margaret of Antioch, Pearl River: Sunday, Jan. 29, 9-11 a.m.

Sacred Heart, Suffern: Jan. 29, 10:15 a.m. -1 p.m.

Orange

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Middletown, Monday-Thursday, Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 9-11 a.m.

Sacred Heart, Monroe: Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart, Newburgh, Sunday, Jan. 29, after 10 a.m. Mass

Most Precious Blood, Walden: Sunday, Jan. 29, 9-11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Little Lambs Early Childhood: Monday, Jan. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Dutchess

St. Mary, Fishkill: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8:30-10 a.m., for current families.

St. Denis-St. Columba, Hopewell Junction: Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-noon.

Holy Trinity, Poughkeepsie: Saturday, Jan. 28, 6-7 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Martin de Porres, Poughkeepsie: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Peter, Poughkeepsie: Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 4-6 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Mary, Wappingers Falls: Sunday, Jan. 29, after the 9 a.m. Mass, 10-11 a.m., and Thursday, Feb. 2, 9-11 a.m.

Ulster

Kingston Catholic, Kingston: Jan. 29, after morning Masses

St. Joseph, Kingston: Jan. 29, after Masses until 1 p.m.

Manhattan

St. Paul: Monday-Friday, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for pre-kindergarten

Good Shepherd: Saturday, Jan. 28, 9-11 a.m. for pre-kindergarten-grade 7.

Guardian Angel: Thursday, Feb. 2, 9-11a.m.

Immaculate Conception: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Pompeii: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Our Lady Queen of Angels: Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph, Yorkville: Monday-Friday, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, by appointment.

Northeast/East Bronx

St. Clare of Assisi: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

St. Helena: Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Holy Cross: Friday, Jan. 27, 9-11 a.m. and Friday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m.

SS. Philip and James: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Frances de Chantal: Thursday, Feb. 2

St. Theresa: Sunday, Jan. 29, noon-2 p.m.

Santa Maria: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9-11:30 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier: Sunday, Jan. 29, 12:30-

2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Assumption: Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m.

St. Raymond: Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 9:30-11 a.m.

Northwest/South Bronx

St. Angela Merici: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Refuge: Tuesday, Jan. 24, Thursday, Jan. 26, Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Friday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Brendan: by appointment

St. Luke: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m.

St. Anselm: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m.

Staten Island

Our Lady of Good Counsel: Thursday, Feb. 2, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Our Lady Queen of Peace: Saturday, Jan. 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Benedicta: Sunday, Feb. 12, 1 p.m.

St. John Villa Academy Elementary: Sunday, Jan. 29, following 9 a.m. Mass in the Villa Chapel, from 10 a.m.-noon.

St. Patrick: Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

St. Peter-St. Paul: Monday-Friday, Jan. 30-Feb. 3

St. Rita: Sunday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

St. Teresa: Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-noon.

Partnership For Inner City

Education Schools

Immaculate Conception (151st Street), the Bronx: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart School, the Bronx: Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.

St. Mark the Evangelist, Manhattan: Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

Our Lady Queen of Angels, Manhattan: Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.