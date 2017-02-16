Letters

‘Every Life Is Sacred’

Will we Catholics of New York City ever be able to say very clearly and on the front page of Catholic New York that the lives of immigrants and refugees are sacred and must be protected? Will we ever be able to assert together with Pope Francis that “No one must be left alone. Every life is sacred”? When will we remind our leaders that life must be safeguarded not only in the mother’s womb, but also on the shores of Italy and Greece, at the airports of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and everywhere else, and each time it is in danger?

Will we ever see the Church of America speak out, and tell our leaders unmistakably what the prophet Isaiah has reminded all of us today: “Share your bread with the hungry, shelter the oppressed and the homeless; clothe the naked when you see them, and do not turn your back on your own” (Isaiah 58:7).

Carmine Manfredi

Staten Island