Letters

Honoring the Office

I am writing in response to “Without Remorse,” the letter (CNY, Jan. 19) chastising Cardinal Dolan for participating in the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Cardinal Dolan’s presence at this historic event in no way endorsed or supported the new president. It endorsed and supported the Office of the President of the United States. We are blessed to be in a country where the transition of power every four years is done so with class, reverence and deep respect for the Office of the President of the United States of America. It is a peaceful passage of office.

No matter what our political bend or leaning, as a people who believe in our great country, we should now at this moment, pray for whomever is president that God bless them and protect them and give them the knowledge to lead us in the right direction.

That is what Cardinal Dolan and all the religious clergy represented that day. They respectfully and prayerfully sought the blessing of Almighty God upon the Office of the President of the United States. We as a nation have survived for more than 200 years despite our differences politically; that is what makes us great. We must defend and respect whomever is president and ask God to bless them in this enormous, responsible decision-making job. I am very proud of Cardinal Dolan and honored that our Catholic Church was asked to partake in this amazing historical event.

Louise L. Brown

Mamaroneck