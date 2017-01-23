Jan. 28 Tribute to Father Berrigan, Thomas Merton

Thomas Merton NYC is offering a “Tribute to Daniel Berrigan, S.J., and His Relationship to Thomas Merton’’ at Corpus Christi Church, 529 W. 121st St. in Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.

Father John Dear, a voice for peace and nonviolence who was the longtime director of the Fellowship for Reconciliation, and Gordon Oyer, author of “Pursuing the Spiritual Roots of Protest,” are the featured speakers. Oyer’s book looks back at Merton’s 1964 retreat for peace and civil rights activists, including Father Berrigan, at Gethsemani Abbey in Kentucky.

Jesuit Father Berrigan was an author and peace activist, whose antiwar protests during the Vietnam War resulted in him serving time in federal prison. He died last April at age 94.

Merton was a Benedictine monk who was a social activist and author. Thomas Merton NYC is the Corpus Christi Chapter of the International Thomas Merton Society.

Cost: $20 for non-members; free for members and students. Information: info@thomasmertonnyc.org or www.thomasmertonnyc.org/saturday-january-28