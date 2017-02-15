Loyola Coach Nets 150th Win

David Palladino earned his 150th victory as varsity girls’ basketball coach at Loyola School in Manhattan with a 69-42 win over Columbia Prep Jan. 27.

Palladino, who is the school’s all-time leader in wins, guided the Lady Knights to a New York City Athletic League regular-season title for a second consecutive year in 2016-2017. The program has finished first or second in eight of his nine seasons as coach.

Loyola completed league play with a 9-1 record and was scheduled to compete this week in the New York City Athletic League playoffs.