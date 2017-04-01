Mamakating Knights Of Columbus Honored

Knights of Columbus Council 14560 in Mamakating received the Star Council, the international organization’s highest award.

The Hudson Valley Chapter District Deputy David Kibler presented the award during the council’s annual Christmas celebration Dec. 14 in the parish hall at St. Joseph’s in Wurtsboro.

The council, formed in 2008, was cited for its increase in membership, promotion of the fraternal insurance program and sponsorship of service activities. Last year, the Mamakating Knights instituted a scholarship program for six school districts in Sullivan and Orange counties and were involved in local service projects and charities.

“It is a tremendous honor for a council that has been in existence for less than a decade to have an award like Star Council bestowed upon it,” said Grand Knight Thomas Murray.

“This award is not only a reflection of this council and its members, but it is a testament to the wonderful spirit of community here in the town of Mamakating.”