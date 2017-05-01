|
1/5/17 | 7 views
Letters
Message Received
We visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral several times each year, and yesterday was one of those times. I read the Cardinal’s column (CNY, Dec. 22), which reflected upon his youth and a visit to a disadvantaged family in his neighborhood.
It was a beautiful article that exemplified Christmas, and also Catholic manhood.
Thank you, Your Eminence, for sharing!
Bob Ewald
Smithtown
