First Place Award for General Excellence, Catholic Press Association, 2013-2016

Read more
1/5/17 | 7 views
Letters
Message Received

 

We visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral several times each year, and yesterday was one of those times. I read the Cardinal’s column (CNY, Dec. 22), which reflected upon his youth and a visit to a disadvantaged family in his neighborhood. 

It was a beautiful article that exemplified Christmas, and also Catholic manhood.

Thank you, Your Eminence, for sharing!

Bob Ewald

Smithtown

 

Comments

No comments on this story | Please log in to comment by clicking here
Please log in or register to add your comment
PHOTOS

BROWSE OUR GALLERY

Click to view