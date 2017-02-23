Michael Novak, Noted Theologian, Philosopher and Author Was 83

Michael Novak, who died Feb. 17 at age 83, is pictured in an undated photo. Novak was a groundbreaking author, philosopher and theologian. Since last August he had been a faculty member at The Catholic University of America’s Tim and Steph Busch School of Business and Economics in Washington, D.C.

Michael Novak, a Catholic philosopher, theologian and author who was highly regarded for his religious scholarship and intellectual independence, died Feb. 17 at home in Washington, D.C. He was 83.

His daughter Jana Novak told The Washington Post the cause of death was complications from colon cancer.

A Funeral Mass is to be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Crypt Church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Since last August, Mr. Novak had been a faculty member of The Catholic University of America’s Tim and Steph Busch School of Business and Economics in Washington, D.C. He joined the business school’s Arthur and Carlyse Ciocca Center for Principled Entrepreneurship last year as a distinguished visiting fellow. He taught special topics in management and gave a series of lectures on campus on the topic of human ecology.

Mr. Novak studied at Catholic University and had lectured at the university several times before last year’s appointment. John Garvey, the university’s president, remembered him as “a man of great intellectual honesty.”

“Unlike some scholars, Michael Novak made it a point to reflect on new and different topics, always with a fresh and dynamic perspective,” Garvey said in a statement. “We are immensely grateful that he could end his academic life as he began it, as a member of our community.”

Andreas Widmer, the Arthur and Carlyse Ciocca Center’s director, recalled Novak as a mentor and described him as the “founding father” of the discussion about the intersection of faith and economic activity.

“My colleagues and I have been touched by his kindness and humility. He was quick to encourage others and was generous with his time,” Widmer commented. "You would never have known from working with him that this was a man who had counseled popes and changed the course of history.”

Upon his appointment to Catholic University of America as a visiting fellow, Mr. Novak commented on the university’s commitment to promote Catholic social doctrine as a means to human flourishing. “If, as a teacher you want to reach the 1.2 billion Catholics in the world, many of whom are poor, where better to be?”

In 2006, Mr. Novak and his wife, Karen Laub-Novak, established two scholarship funds to support philosophy graduate students, one in his name for students working on the intersection of philosophy and religion or public policy and one in her name for students interested in the philosophy of beauty. His wife, a professional artist and illustrator, died in 2009.

The author of more than 50 books who was highly regarded for his religious scholarship and intellectual independence, Mr. Novak shared his insights into the spiritual foundations of economic and political systems and the moral ideals of democratic capitalism in syndicated columns and in numerous lectures, articles and commentaries.

Mr. Novak wrote on topics as varied as capitalism, human rights, labor union history, sports, peace, families and the role of churches in a pluralistic world. His books have been translated into every major Western language, as well as Bengali, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

He considered his greatest honor to be that St. John Paul II called him a friend, as did Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan.

Mr. Novak, whose 1982 book “The Spirit of Democratic Capitalism” changed the public conversation about the benefits of capitalism, was awarded the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion in 1994. He also served as ambassador to the U.N. Commission (now Commissioner) on Human Rights in 1981 and 1982.

During his varied career, he moved from left to right on the political spectrum. Early on, he questioned Catholic teaching on birth control. During the Second Vatican Council, he wrote “The Open Church,” which took a liberal look at the council. He also covered the council for National Catholic Reporter, Commonweal and Time magazine.

In 1982, as a neoconservative, he founded Crisis magazine with Ralph McInerny and was its editor-in-chief. For many years, starting in 1978, Mr. Novak was a resident scholar in religion and public policy at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

He taught at the University of Notre Dame as well as at Harvard, Stanford, Syracuse and Ave Maria universities and was awarded 27 honorary degrees, including one from Catholic University in 2015.

The Acton Institute, a Michigan-based think tank, created the Novak Award, which honors outstanding scholarly research concerning the relationship between religion, economic freedom, and the free and virtuous society.

He was a founding member of the honorary board of the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America and was an active member of the board until his death.

Novak “was deeply committed to our mission of service for Christians in the Holy Land and a friend to the friars,” Franciscan Father Larry Dunham, guardian of the monastery in Washington, D.C., said in a Feb. 19 statement. “We will miss his kindness and wisdom, and will pray for the repose of his soul.”

Besides daughter Jana, Novak is survived by son Richard and daughter Tanya and four grandchildren.

