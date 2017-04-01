New Year's Blessing Courtesy of Paragon Image Studios Cardinal Langlois reads a prayer; at left is Father Levelt Germain, the Port-au-Prince-born pastor of St. Joseph. On Jan. 1, Cardinal Chibly Langlois of Les Cayes, Haiti, visited St. Joseph’s Church, Spring Valley. He was principal celebrant and homilist at an afternoon Mass in Creole and guest of honor at a dinner for the community. A special message from Cardinal Dolan was read at the Mass. The day also marked the Solemnity of Mary as well as Haitian Independence Day. St. Joseph’s is home to the largest Haitian community in the archdiocese, as well as parishioners of many other nationalities.