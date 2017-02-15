Pro-life Advocates at Prayer Rally in Poughkeepsie Chris Sheridan Pro-life advocates participate in the Prayer Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood on Feb. 11 along Church Street in Poughkeepsie. The effort is part of a nationwide movement to end federal funding of the organization. Among the attendees at the gathering was Auxiliary Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicar of Dutchess, Putnam and Northern Westchester. He is pictured in a black stocking cap in the center right of this photo, behind a poster held by another pro-life advocate that reads Pray to End Abortion.