First Place Award for General Excellence, Catholic Press Association, 2013-2016

Read more
2/15/17 | 6 views
Pro-life Advocates at Prayer Rally in Poughkeepsie
Chris Sheridan

Pro-life advocates participate in the Prayer Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood on Feb. 11 along Church Street in Poughkeepsie. The effort is part of a nationwide movement to end federal funding of the organization. Among the attendees at the gathering was Auxiliary Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicar of Dutchess, Putnam and Northern Westchester. He is pictured in a black stocking cap in the center right of this photo, behind a poster held by another pro-life advocate that reads Pray to End Abortion.

Comments

No comments on this story | Please log in to comment by clicking here
Please log in or register to add your comment
PHOTOS

BROWSE OUR GALLERY

Click to view