12/24/16 | 8 views
Sharing Christmas Spirit at Marian Woods
Photo by Joe Vericker/PhotoBureau

Students of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish's High School of Religion in Scarsdale join retired religious sisters at Marian Woods residence in Hartsdale during their annual visit on Dec. 11 to sing Christmas carols and spend time with the nuns, who included Sister Bonanventure Mackey, R.S.M., left, and Sister Rose Andrew Egan, O.P. From the left are students Isabella Waterhouse, Lena Glickman, Lina Waterhouse, Bridget Panessa, Liam McPhillips and Christian Waterhouse.

