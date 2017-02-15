Students Soar in Creative Atmosphere at Resurrection School in Rye

Dressed as tiny astronauts, kindergarten students at Resurrection School in Rye gather around the cardboard rocket ship they made by hand.

Teacher Christina Siefring holds open the shuttle door. Students learned about the solar system, including the planets, in the weeks leading to the 10th annual “Blast Off” Feb. 13. Each student had a chance to step into the rocket after sharing a fact about space. Sister Anne Massell, P.B.V.M., is principal at Resurrection.