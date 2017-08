Letters

A Real ‘Topper’

Re: “A Summer Break to Relish Life’s Goodness,” Cardinal Dolan’s column (CNY, July 6).

His Eminence, Cardinal Dolan, graciously wears many hats in carrying out his ‘anointed’ rounds. Your delightful, candid picnic vista tops my summer list to ‘relish’; thank you for that ‘extra-straw-dinary’ picture.

Diane Stierle

Milford, Pa.

The writer is a parishioner of Immaculate Conception/St. Mary’s, Port Jervis.