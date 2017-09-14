Letters

Antifa’s Violent, Too

Re: your editorial, “Nation’s Bishops Speaking Out Against Racism,” which commends the bishops for taking a major step to address the problem of racism by forming an Ad Hoc Committee (CNY, Aug. 31).

The only racist groups named and condemned in the editorial were white supremacists and neo-Nazis protesting in Charlottesville, Va. As many editors have pointed out, Antifa thugs were the ones in masks, wheeling clubs, chains and throwing stones at the police. These goons arrived in quasi-military formation, carrying shields banned under police rules and ordering the cops to retreat.

If the bishops were watching the violence in Charlottesville, they would have seen Antifa thugs were just as violent. President Trump was also savagely criticized by leading politicians and the leftist media for accurately stating that “both sides” were equally guilty of engaging in violence.

Ed Moffitt

Brooklyn