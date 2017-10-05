Archdiocesan Day of Service Shined, Thanks to Volunteers Chris Sheridan Volunteers bag weeds during the first Archdiocesan Day of Service on April 29. The first Archdiocesan Day of Service brought 200 volunteers to numerous sites April 29, where they used their muscles, and their creativity and caring, to assist the people and fix up places they encountered. In many cases, New York Catholic Charities programs were the beneficiaries, fitting since Charities is marking its centennial. Volunteers did painting projects large and small, in Harlem and Brewster; seeded lawns, built a shed and picked up litter at a garden and playground in the Bronx; delivered meals to seniors in Manhattan; stocked shelves at a food pantry in Kingston; and played board games with residents of a program for people with mental illness on Staten Island. The day of service was a cooperative effort of Catholic Charities and Revive: Faith Every Day, an archdiocesan initiative that seeks to connect Catholics to Jesus and each other through worship and service opportunities.