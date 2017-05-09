Auxiliary Bishop Gerald T. Walsh Retires

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Gerald T. Walsh of the Archdiocese of New York, who reached the normal retirement age of 75 in April.

The retirement of Bishop Walsh, who serves as vicar for clergy in the archdiocese, was announced in Washington Sept. 5 by Msgr. Walter Erbi, charge d'affaires at the Vatican's nunciature in Washington.

"I am grateful that our Holy Father took his time in accepting his retirement, as I have come to know what my predecessors surely did: Bishop Walsh is one of the finest priests I have ever met, whose sole focus has been, and continues to be, serving Jesus and His Church," Cardinal Dolan said in a statement.

"Fortunately, he has assured me that he intends to remain active in his retirement, and I am pleased that he has accepted my offer to reappoint him to his current role as vicar for clergy for a term of one year."

Born April 25, 1942, in Manhattan, Bishop Walsh graduated in 1959 from Power Memorial Academy there and began studies at Iona College in New Rochelle. He entered St. Joseph's Seminary in Yonkers in 1961, earning a bachelor's in philosophy and a master's of divinity. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1967 by Cardinal Francis J. Spellman at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

After ordination, he served as parochial vicar of Holy Trinity parish in Manhattan. In 1980, he joined the staff of archdiocesan Catholic Charities as the director of family and children's services. He earned a master's degree in social work in 1983 from Fordham University.

In 1989, he was named pastor of Incarnation parish in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan and in 1996 he was named secretary to Cardinal John J. O'Connor. Two years later, he became pastor of St. Elizabeth parish, also in Washington Heights.

He was named vicar for development in 2003, and a year later St. John Paul II appointed Bishop Walsh as an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese.

He served as rector of St. Joseph's Seminary, 2007-2012, and as rector welcomed Pope Benedict XVI to the seminary in 2008.

He also served as vicar general of the archdiocese, 2013-2014.

Since 2012, Bishop Walsh has served as vicar for clergy and episcopal vicar for the Rockland, Central Westchester, South Shore and Yonkers vicariates.

—CNS