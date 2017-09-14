Letters

Beautiful Sights

Thank you for putting such wonderful pictures on the front and back pages of Catholic New York. I’m a senior lady (80), and most times I feel very troubled about young adults. The team of singing hikers on the back page of the July 6 issue—wow, what a beautiful sight in every way. The front-page photo in that issue was a circle of God’s innocent ones and five young teachers. They are the hope of the future. Keep up this kind of news.

Mary Law

Thornwood