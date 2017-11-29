Becket Fund President to Address Religious Liberty At 40th Annual Merton Lecture

William P. Mumma, president of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, will speak at the 40th annual Merton Lecture in Manhattan.

His address, “Religious Liberty & The Captive Mind: The Writings of Thomas Merton and Czeslaw Milosz,” is Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 529 W. 121st St. A Mass at 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 6:15 p.m., will be held at the same location. All are free and open to the public.

The event is sponsored by Columbia Catholic Ministry. Mumma is a 1983 alumnus of Columbia Business School. He previously was CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA).

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, headquartered in Washington, D.C., has been involved in several prominent legal cases concerning religious liberty, including before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Merton Lecture Series was created in 1978 to honor Thomas Merton, the Trappist monk and bestselling author of works such as “The Seven Storey Mountain.” A 1938 alumnus of Columbia College, Merton graduated in 1939 from Columbia’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.