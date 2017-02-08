Correction

Correction

Because of a printing problem, some copies of the archdiocesan Financial Services Report in the July 20 issue contained errors on two pages.

The “Cemeteries” header on Page 26 was garbled in some editions.

On Page 16, the descriptions in charts for Parish Revenues and Parish Expenses were unreadable. We are reprinting those charts below.

The full report appears correctly on our website, cny.org. Any reader who would like to receive a new printed copy of the Financial Services Report by mail can email a request to cny@cny.org or mail one to Catholic New York, 1011 First Ave., New York, NY 10022.

We apologize to our readers for any inconvenience this mistake has caused.