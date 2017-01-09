Dinner Honor for Father Fitzgerald

Father Brendan Fitzgerald, pastor of St. Barnabas parish in the Bronx and dean of the Northeast Bronx, will be one of three honorees at the Aisling Irish Community Center’s annual dinner dance and auction at Mulino’s at Lake Isle in Eastchester Friday, Sept. 29.

Father Fitzgerald will be honored along with Denise O’Flynn-Donaghy of St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers and Clive Anderson, owner of Pelham Funeral Home.

Father Fitzgerald served as administrator at Regina Coeli in Hyde Park, 2012-2016, and priest secretary to Cardinal Edward Egan, then Archbishop Emeritus, 2010-2012. He also served as parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Scapular-St. Stephen’s, Manhattan, 2010-2012; St. Margaret of Cortona, Bronx, 2009-2010, and St. Barnabas, 2006-2009.

Father Fitzgerald was ordained in the Diocese of Limerick in Ireland and incardinated into the archdiocese in 2012.

Information: aislingcenter.org or (914) 237-5121.