Letters

Gardens of Plenty

The article (“New Greenhouse to Stock Catholic Charities Food Offerings in Rockland”, CNY, Aug. 17) about the “Garden of Love” was perceptive and touching. Beginning the article with Ms. Martha Robles’ vision emphasizes the spiritual level of Catholic Charities Community Services. The pictures were also good, and demonstrate the commitment and perseverance of Ms. Robles and her staff.

The food grown and provided to those in need is multiplied by stretching the harvest to nutritional education, healthy eating, cooking and the sharing of recipes. That there is also a “Garden of faith” and a “Garden of Hope” completes the creation, which can only spread, motivate, inspire and give breadth to the Kingdom of Christ.

Gloria Ausubel

Port Ewan