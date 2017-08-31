Letters

Gathering Was ‘Gift’

I want to thank you for the coverage that you gave to the “Giving Voice” meeting here in New York (CNY, July 20). This gathering of women religious under 50 is always a gift to these sisters.

These women know that they will be the ones to carry on their congregations and their charisms within the next 10 years. They are excited about the future, know their ministry will not be in institutions and realize they will all work together to bring the Gospel to the margins of the day.

Three of our sisters from the Midwest were present at the meeting. They spent the three days before the meeting with us and shared their hopes for the future together. I plan to send them the article.

Sister Catherine Cleary, P.B.V.M.

Vicar for Religious

Archdiocese of New York

Manhattan