HOLY GATHERING

Chris Sheridan The U.S. Region/Province of the Apostles of Jesus Missionary Congregation held its 22nd annual assembly in the Bronx, which concluded with a Mass at Holy Family Church July 27. There are more 90 priests in the U.S. Region/Province, and more than 80 attended the first-ever Bronx assembly. Father Peter Mushi, A.J., pastor of St. Cecilia’s parish in Manhattan, and Father Steve Masinde, A.J., local superior and pastor at SS. Philip and James in the Bronx, were among assembly participants.