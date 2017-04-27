|
4/27/17 | 58 views
Letters
Living the Gospel
I just want to say I liked Cardinal Dolan’s column in the April 13 issue: the part about that we are all on a journey from God and back to God and that the Father is with us and is in charge of the entire journey. I always pray: Father, I place my life in your hands.
I was so pleased he shared his experience at the airport and how he loved his neighbors in those moments. I encourage our priests to share their experiences of how they have lived the Gospel each week, especially in difficult or trying moments.
Nuala Timoney
Pleasant Valley
Comments
No comments on this story | Please log in to comment by clicking here
|
BROWSE OUR GALLERY