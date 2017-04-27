Letters

Living the Gospel

I just want to say I liked Cardinal Dolan’s column in the April 13 issue: the part about that we are all on a journey from God and back to God and that the Father is with us and is in charge of the entire journey. I always pray: Father, I place my life in your hands.

I was so pleased he shared his experience at the airport and how he loved his neighbors in those moments. I encourage our priests to share their experiences of how they have lived the Gospel each week, especially in difficult or trying moments.

Nuala Timoney

Pleasant Valley