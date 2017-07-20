Letters

Poor Reviews

I read an article in the movie section of your newspaper (CNY, July 6). It was called “Baby Driver,” by John Mulderig.

I am shocked at some of the movies that Catholic New York promotes. They are not the kind of movies that you should be promoting as a Catholic. My husband does not even read your paper because he also feels that you don’t bring good family values movies into your paper.

I hope you improve the movies you advertise.

Mrs. B. Flagler

Newburgh

Editor’s Note: Catholic New York tries to present a variety of movies, including family and religious films, on its pages. Reviews provided by Catholic News Service include clear information about objectionable content, so readers can make informed choices about which films they decide to watch.