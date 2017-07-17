Letters

Praying for Priests

St. Mary’s Church in Wappingers Falls loves its priests and prays for them daily. We pray for the following:

Father James Cruz, who came from New York City, made some excellent changes forming and spending time with a new youth group and instituting a Spanish Mass.

Father Adolphus Muoghalu, a loving, compassionate priest, was a true shepherd to our flock. He was equally at ease with seniors and toddlers. He would be found daily in the classrooms of our parish school and of the religious education department. Father Adolphus stated that whenever parents cared enough to send their children to Catholic school or religious education, the children should see a priest every day.

Father Kenneth Riello was dedicated to our parish with his many visits to the homebound, daily visits to school recess to greet students, and the many souls he brought “home.” Father Ken shared with one parishioner that his duty as a priest was to “save souls.” She exclaimed about how long it had been since she had heard that proclaimed.

These priests all blessed our parish. Our loss was definitely a gain for another parish. We are now blessed to have Father Daniel D’Alliessi as pastor. He is already a blessing to our parish.

Brenda Von Burg

Wappingers Falls