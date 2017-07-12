Letters

Publishing ‘Trend’

A trend is accelerating rapidly at Catholic New York: that of blatant favoritism towards Latinos and blacks in the Archdiocese of New York.

Articles in the Nov. 23 issue report on Jesuit Father Gregory Chisholm, the pastor of St. Charles Borromeo parish in Harlem, and his social justice committee producing a bilingual document denouncing racism practiced only by whites, and Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, declaring that people illegally living in USA are “…our unauthorized brothers and sisters…” And the gleeful reporting of “teens screaming,” “raucous music” and a “ Christian” hip-hop band at the National Catholic Youth Conference.

Considering that the majority of issues of CNY over the past few years have published some element of this favoritism, why should any self-respecting white person belong to the Archdiocese of New York?

Ken Reynolds

Bronx