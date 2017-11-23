Letters

Review in Order

I was appalled by Mr. Crowe’s letter (CNY, Oct. 26) describing the difficulty of the conversion process to become a Catholic. I have no reason to doubt the accuracy of his story, and if it is accurate, then the Church is doing itself an almost unbelievable disservice.

The conversion process Mr. Crowe describes is certainly not a “dogma,” as he calls it, or anything else that has the force of theology. It’s a management policy—and any management policy that can be put in place in any organization can be changed.

I would also point out that if the early missionaries of centuries ago had run into stone walls like this, they would never have come close to growing the Church into the largest organization the world has ever seen.

Tom Curtin

Cortlandt Manor