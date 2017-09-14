Letters

Sharing Struggles

Thank you to Mary DeTurris Poust for her reflections in her latest column (CNY, Aug. 31). By sharing her difficult experience of early summer, she did a great service. Too often, we conceal trying moments that test our faith. Too often, we think that we are the only ones to suffer a crisis that causes us to pull back from God’s loving presence in our lives. Mrs. Poust sought the counsel of the wonderful Trappists and shared her joy with us all.

Rosemary Molloy

Red Hook