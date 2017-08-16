Sistine Chapel Choir To Perform at Cathedral

The Sistine Chapel Choir, which is known as the Pope’s choir and is the oldest organized choir still in existence, will have two concerts in New York in September, including a performance at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning at 7 p.m.

The suggested donation is $50 per ticket. A maximum of four tickets can be bought with each order.

The choir will also have a concert at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church on Sunday, Sept. 17. The choir will also sing at Cardinal Dolan’s Sunday Mass at St. Patrick’s at 10:15 a.m.

Information: www.lumeninstitute.org or www.sistinechapelchoirustour.org.