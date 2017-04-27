Letters

The Secret’s Out

Thank you for your Editor’s Report in the March 30 issue regarding “a few prayer secrets.”

I feel solidarity with you because we, in our parish, also pray for others on Saturday mornings. At St. Mary’s-St. Peter’s in Kingston, parishioners meet in church before the 9 a.m. Saturday Mass and pray for the sick, special intentions, those who have recently died and other concerns. The requests come verbally and through email, from our “intercession book” in the narthex, from the bulletin and they also reflect pressing world issues, e.g., our persecuted brothers and sisters.

We embed our prayers into an “intercessory Rosary,” said in front of the Blessed Sacrament, and before Mass.

Thank you for the encouragement.

Gloria Ausubel

Port Ewen