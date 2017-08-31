Letters

Timely Gift

May I invite my fellow readers of Catholic New York to join me in honoring Our Lady of Fatima in this Centennial Year of the Fatima apparitions by giving a rosary to three children (6 to 16 years old) and asking them to pray the rosary every Saturday.

Our Lady of Fatima bring peace to our nation, and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary bring love to all families.

Dolores Bernadette Grier

Manhattan

The writer is a former vice chancellor of the archdiocese.