'Walk' With the Sisters of Charity The Sisters of Charity of New York are inviting you to 'walk' with the three sisters—sent by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton—who made their way from Emmitsburg, Md., and Philadelphia to New York City 200 years ago to spread the mission of charity.

During the week of Aug. 13-20, five reflections will be posted on the sisters' website, www.scny.org, on a day-to-day basis. Their arrival at St. Patrick's Cathedral, now the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, at Prince and Mott Streets, on Aug. 20, 1817, marked the beginning of the congregation's work in New York. They ask that, as you read each reflection, you remember the courage and steadfast faith of the three pioneer sisters.