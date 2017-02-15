Pastors Named for Parishes in Poughkeepsie, Yonkers

Father Anthony Mizzi-Gili has been appointed pastor of Holy Trinity parish, Poughkeepsie, and Father Joe Francis is the new pastor of St. Joseph parish, Yonkers, the Cardinal’s Office announced.

Father Mizzi-Gilli’s appointment became effective Jan. 22, and Father Francis’ took effect Feb. 1.

In other appointments, Father Lawrence Paolicelli was named pastoral care coordinator for retired priests, effective Jan. 10, and Father Charles Szivos was named parochial vicar of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in the Bronx, effective Dec. 10, and Father Thomas DeSimone has been named parochial vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Bernard in Manhattan, effective Feb. 1.

Father Anthony Mizzi-Gili had served as administrator of Holy Trinity since last July. He served as parochial vicar at St. Barnabas, the Bronx, 2015-2016. He was administrator of St. Eugene’s, Yonkers, 2014-2015. He was parochial vicar of St. Anthony’s, Nanuet, 2012-2014, and Our Lady of the Assumption, the Bronx, 2009-2012. He was ordained in 2009.

Father Joe Francis served as temporary administrator at St. Joseph since last July. He was parochial vicar at St. Monica’s, Manhattan, 1997-2016. He was ordained in his native India in 1978, and was incardinated into the archdiocese in 2009.

Father Lawrence Paolicelli most recently served as pastor of St. Mary-Holy Name of Jesus and St. Peter, Kingston, 2012-2014. He was parochial vicar of St. Patrick’s, Newburgh, 2012. He served as pastor of St. Augustine’s, Highland, 2003-2010. He was administrator of St. Mary of the Assumption, Katonah, 1999-2003. He served on the faculty of Cardinal Spellman High School, the Bronx, 1992-1999. He was parochial vicar at St. Brendan, the Bronx, 1991-1992; St. Gregory the Great, Harrison, 1986-1991; and St. Teresa, Staten Island, 1984-1986. He was ordained in 1984.

Father Charles Szivos served as pastor of St. Patrick’s in Highland Mills, 2015-2016. He was spiritual director and professor at St. Joseph’s Seminary, Dunwoodie, 2008-2015. He served as spiritual director of St. John Neumann Residence, the Bronx, 2006-2008. He was director of vocations for the archdiocese, 2005-2006. He was parochial vicar in the Bronx at St. Philip Neri, 2004-2005, and St. Helena’s, 1999-2004. He was ordained in 1999.

Father Thomas DeSimone served as chaplain and director of clergy development at Theology of the Body Institute, Dowington, Pa., 2014-2016. He served as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Sorrows, White Plains, 2009-2014; St. Ann’s, Staten Island, 2007-2009, and St. Peter’s, Haverstraw, 2006-2007. He was ordained in 2006.