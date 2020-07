Posted Friday, June 26, 2020 5:21 pm

Cardinal Dolan ordained two priests at a Mass in St. Patrick's Cathedral this morning (June 26). The newly ordained are Father Luis Silva, who was ordained for the Archdiocese of New York, and Father Roland Pereira, M.Id., who was ordained for the Idente Missionaries. The Mass of Ordination was delayed for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.